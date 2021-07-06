UFV Cascades sign pair of out-of-province talents

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball program spread its recruitment arms across Canada announcing the signing of Ontario’s Jomel Puno and Saskatchewan’s Daniel McCullough earlier this week.

The duo join previously announced signees Dario Lopez, Clay Kurtz and Dylan Kinley in head coach Joe Enevoldson’s 2021 recruiting class.

Puno joins the UFV men’s basketball squad from the Toronto Basketball Academy program which also produced current Cascade Ahmad Athman. The 6’5″ guard brings great athleticism and versatility, and prior to his stint with TBA, he was named athlete of the year and basketball MVP at Mississauga’s St. Paul Secondary.

“In Jomel, we’re getting a super-long, athletic player who can really get up and down the floor,” Enevoldson stated. “He can shoot it, get into the mid-range a little bit, and finish above the rim. He’s a guy who, Canada West skillset-wise, will make a huge impact in two to three years. He’s got a great future.”

McCullough had a highly decorated prep career at St. Joseph High, helping his squad win back-to-back Saskatoon city championships (2018 and 2019) and podium finishes at the 5A provincial championships (gold in 2018, bronze in 2019). McCullough was also an all-star at 5A provincials in 2020, and was a longtime member of the Saskatchewan provincial team program. He won national bronze with Team Saskatchewan in 2017 at the U15 level, earning second team all-star honours, and notched a fourth-place national finish in 2019 with the U17s. He spent 2020-21 at CTA West, a prep program based in Calgary, and he’ll redshirt for the Cascades in 2021-22.

“Daniel played for a prep program that played against some ACAC (Alberta college) schools, and he hit seven threes in one of those games,” Enevoldson noted. “He’s just a flat-out shooter. He’s a hard-nosed guy who likes the weight room, and we’re looking forward to adding him to our program.”

