UFV Cascades hosting playoff game

A weekend sweep of the Trinity Western University Spartans has led to the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s basketball team hosting a first-round Canada West playoff game on Thursday.

The Cascades dominated the Spartans, with a 106-75 win on Friday at UFV and then a 94-73 victory on Saturday in Langley.

Friday’s game marked the final home regular season game for graduating fifth-year players Andrew Morris, Mark Johnson and Navjot Bains. Johnson and Morris had 15 points apiece on Friday, with Daniel Adediran coming off the bench to score 16 and grab eight rebounds.

Saturday’s win was highlighted by strong performances from Parm Bains (28 points) and Morris (22 points, 11 rebounds). The win guaranteed a top-eight finish for the Cascades, and earned them the right to host a playoff game.

UFV finished the regular season at 13-7, good for sixth overall in the conference.

The Cascades host the University of Northern British Columbia Timberwolves in a one-game do-or-die playoff game tipping off at 7 p.m.

The Wolves finished 11th in the conference, compiling a record of 9-11.

The two teams met twice this season, with UFV winning both games. The Cascades beat the Wolves 81-62 on Nov. 23, and followed that up with a 85-79 win on Nov. 24. Both games occurred in Abbotsford.

The winner of Thursday’s game moves on to the Canada West quarter-finals, which are a best-of-three series. That round runs from Feb. 14 to 17.

For more on the team, visit gocascades.ca.