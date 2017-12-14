UFV Cascades Hall of Fame names class of 2018 inductees

Basketball stars, pair of soccer coaches and the 1995 men's soccer team make the hall

The University of the Fraser Valley announced the newest members of the athletic department’s Hall of Fame.

The University of the Fraser Valley athletic department’s second annual class of Cascades Hall of Fame inductees has been revealed.

The department officially announced the new members earlier this month, with festivities occurring in the new year.

Former Cascades basketball stars Denise Rehman and Peter Wauthy will be honoured in the athlete category, while longtime men’s soccer coaches Scott Fast and Ken Fernstrom will be recognized as builders.

The 1995 men’s soccer team, Fast and Fernstrom’s most outstanding group, will also be inducted in the team category.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our second group of Cascades Hall of Fame inductees,” said Steve Tuckwood, UFV director of athletics and campus recreation.

“These outstanding individuals and teams each had some tremendous accomplishments during their time at UFV, and we’re pleased to commemorate their contributions to the culture and history of Cascades athletics.”

Cascades Hall of Fame festivities, highlighted by an on-court ceremony between games, will be held Jan. 5 in conjunction with UFV’s basketball home games vs. the Trinity Western Spartans (women 6 p.m., men 8 p.m.) at the Envision Financial Athletic Centre.

The Cascades Hall of Fame was established in the summer of 2016, and inducted its first class in January 2017.

Nominations are evaluated by a selection committee chaired by UFV director of athletics and campus recreation Steve Tuckwood, and inductees are honoured with plaques displayed in the mezzanine of the Envision Financial Athletic Centre.

A display cabinet containing memorabilia from Hall of Famers is also maintained in the EFAC lobby, and video features on the inductees can be found at ufvcascades.ca.

For more information on the Cascades Hall of Fame, including online nomination forms and criteria, visit ufvcascades.ca/hall-of-fame.