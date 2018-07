The Canadian Colleges Baseball Conference team hits the golf course to raise money.

The University of the Fraser Valley baseball team is holding a golf tournament fundraiser Sept. 13 at The Falls Golf Club.

For $150, participants get 18 holes with a power-cart, followed by a buffet dinner. Dinner itself can be had for $50.

For more information, email Sanda King at sandak@ufvbaseball.ca.

Find the Cascades on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ufvbaseball/