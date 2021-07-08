UFV basketball teams return to Abbotsford court on Oct. 29

Canada West schedule released, Cascades teams back on home floor for first time since Feb. 14, 2020

The UFV Cascades men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the court on Oct. 29. (Dan Kinvig/UFV Athletics)

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s and women’s basketball programs finally return to the court on Oct. 29.

The last time either team took to the floor at the UFV Athletic Centre was Feb. 14, 2020 – a total of 624 days ago.

For the men’s team it will be 617 days between games – the last time the club stepped onto the court in Abbotsford was a 78-63 playoff loss to the Calgary Dinos back on Feb. 21, 2020.

The women last played 618 days ago, ending the 2019-20 Canada West playoffs with a 64-48 loss to the Alberta Golden Pandas on Feb. 20, 2020.

The last home regular season game for either team was Feb. 8, 2020 – a total of 630 days in between dates.

The entire 2020-21 campaign was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021-22 home weekend sees the teams open against the UBC-O Heat on Oct. 29 and then welcome the UNBC Timberwolves on Oct. 30.

CW’s 2021-22 schedules across all sports have a greater focus on regional play where possible, and in that vein, the Cascades’ entire regular-season basketball slate will be contested within the province of British Columbia. The 18-game schedule will include three games against each of their six provincial rivals – UBCO, UNBC, UBC, Thompson Rivers, Trinity Western, and Victoria. B.C. teams will cross over to face CW foes from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba for the first time in conference action when the playoffs begin in late-February.

Other schedule highlights include:

• All of UFV’s regular-season game dates are women’s/men’s doubleheaders against counterparts from the same university.

• The Cascades’ first road games of the campaign are Nov. 5 and 6 at the UBC Thunderbirds.

• UFV opens 2022 with three straight games vs. local rival Trinity Western – Jan. 13 in Langley, and Jan. 21 and 22 in Abbotsford.

• UFV basketball home doubleheaders in the fall semester (Oct/Nov) will see the women’s team playing the early game followed by the men’s team in the late game. In the winter semester (Jan/Feb) that will be reversed – the men will play first, followed by the women.

• The CW playoffs will be contested in a new tournament format featuring all 17 members. It will take place over two weekends, with the opening rounds running Feb. 25-27 at four predetermined sites (two men, two women), followed by the Final Fours set for March 4 to 6. Hosts for both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be determined at a later date. The Final Fours will be hosted by the highest remaining seeds.

