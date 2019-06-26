UFV baseball coaches named to Canadian Pan Am Games roster

Wes Darvill and Jordan Lennerton will travel to Peru next month for an international tournament.

Two UFV baseball coaches are part of the Canadian team that will compete at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Wes Darvill and Jordan Lennerton are both filling infielder spots on the 24 man roster.

The international tournament will be held July 26 to Aug. 11 and will be the largest sporting event ever held in Peru.

The eight team baseball tourney will pit Canada against Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and host Peru.

The Canadian men’s baseball team is coming off back-to-back Pan Am Games gold medal performances in 2015 (Toronto) and 2011 (Guadalajara, Mexico).

Canada beat the United States in the final both times.

Former major leaguer Ernie Whitt managed both of those teams and returns for another go.

“We are excited about our team for the 2019 Pan Am Games and look forward to representing Canada in Lima,” Whitt said. “Anytime you represent your country it is truly an honour and we know that our team will compete knowing how truly special it is to play in such a prestigious event like the Pan Am Games.”

Lennerton, 33, hasn’t played since 2017 but Darvill, 27, is still active.

In 35 games this season with the AA Winnipeg Goldeyes, an independent team in the American Association, Darvill is batting .285 with three homeruns, 10 doubles and seven steals.

The Canadian Pan Am Games roster includes nine British Columbians.

In addition to Lennerton and Darvill, there’s Port Moody’s Michael Crouse, Milton’s Kellin Deglan, Surrey’s Adam Loewen, Port Coquitlam’s Rene Tonosi, Penticton’s Dustin Houle and North Vancouver’s Scott Richmond and Tyson Gillies.