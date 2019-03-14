UFV baseball coach Wes Darvill signs with Winnipeg Goldeyes

The infielder heads back to the American Association after 1 year in the Los Angeles Dodgers system

University of the Fraser Valley coach Wes Darvill is heading back to the home of his greatest baseball achievements, signing with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes are a minor league team playing in the independent American Association, and Darvill is one of their favourite sons.

The 27 year old Langley native spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons in Winnipeg, helping the team win championships both years.

The infielder hit .390 with 30 stolen bases and 53 runs scored. He played in the American Association/Can-Am League all-star game and was voted onto the American Association’s post-season all-star team at third base.

He was a defensive machine at the hot corner. Combining 2016 and 2017 stats, Darvill posted a fielding percentage of .953 on a league-leading 507 chances.

“I’m very excited to have Wes back for 2019,” said Winnipeg manager Rick Forney. “Wes is a very good player both offensively and defensively, and sets a great example to the new players as to how we like the game played in Winnipeg.”

Darvill spent last season in the minor league system of the major league Los Angeles Dodgers.

He played rookie ball with the Arizona Dodgers, AA ball with the Tulsa Drillers and cracked AAA for the first time in his career with the Pacific Coast League’s Oklahoma City Dodgers.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Winnipeg, a city that loves baseball and their Goldeyes,” Darvill said. “I’d like to hopefully win another league championship for the organization and fans.

“I feel great and ready for this next challenge. It was an honour to play for Team Canada in the PanAm Games last month and it’s important to me as a Canadian to be able to play professional baseball in Canada.”