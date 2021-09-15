Ucluelet Soap Box Derby ready to roar this weekend

The Ucluelet Soap Box Derby is scheduled to return to Bay Street on Saturday, Sept. 18. (Westerly file photo)

Local families are putting the finishing touches on their DIY race cars as they prepare to get fast and furious on Bay Street this weekend.

The Ucluelet Soap Box Derby is scheduled to roar back into town on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The event was a staple on the community calendar in the 1970s but disappeared from the annual event list before being brought back by Ucluelet mayor Mayco Noel and Lara Kemps in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and Noel told the Westerly News he is excited to see it return.

“A lot of us that grew up here remember the good times we had doing soap box derby races and I think it’s something that’s important for the kids in the community to experience as well,” he said. “It’s a wonderful event and we’re looking forward to it.”

He added the derby is a fun and unique way to bring local families together.

“That’s the essence of the community,” he said. “Community spirit and the rest of it. It’s why we live here, there’s a bunch of like-minded people that live here willing to take on goofy things like soapbox races.”

He added the derby’s raucous ambience also provides an easy opportunity for new families to be welcomed into the community fold.

“It’s a great ice-breaker. Bringing everybody out for a common cause and, if there’s new people in the community, for them to meet some of the parents and the kids. It’s a great way to interact,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to the community involvement, both Lara and I. This is something close to our hearts, that’s why we want to see this happen.”

He added the event is weather dependent and with the forecast calling for a 70 per cent chance of rain on race day, it could be postponed.

“I hope the weather cooperates,” he said. “Fingers crossed.”

