Ucluelet Secondary School wrestlers earn six medals at Island Championships in Nanaimo

The USS Warriors wrestling team proudly display their hard-earned hardware after a successful showing at the Island Championships in Nanaimo over the weekend. (Mike Rhodes photo)

The Ucluelet Secondary School Warriors continue to cap off their wrestling season with a strong finish.

The team brought an impressive six medals home from the Island Championships in Nanaimo over the weekend with Owen Rhodes, Olivia Rhodes and Krista Wagner earning gold and Elida Wagner, Abby Titian and Evan Johansen wrestling their way to silver.

“It was a small tournament but there were some very highly contested, competitive matches,” the team’s coach Mike Rhodes told the Westerly News.

“It was good to see everyone wrestling well. Evan had a very solid result in his semi-final match, pinning an evenly matched competitor. Owen and the girls were moving well on the mats too. Definitely a lot of positives to build on at practice this week and hopefully that momentum will carry in to next weekend.”

He added that every member of the team qualified for the Provincial Championships, being held in Langley from Feb. 15-17.

“Everybody did great. We’ve been working through some injuries and a few aches and pains near the end of the season, but everyone looked strong this weekend which is a good sign heading in to provincials in Langley next weekend,” he said.

“Provincials is a much bigger tournament and the competition will be stiff, but we are going to go in prepared and focused. Each of our Warriors is going to give it their all and leave it all out on the mat. We’ll do our best to represent West Coast strong and see what happens.”

