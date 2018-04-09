Ucluelet First Nation basketball star continues to soar

Jada Touchie, 14, goes up for a shot at the Junior All Native B.C. Basketball Tournament. The Ucluelet First Nation basketball prodigy was named a tournament All Star and helped her team place second. (PHOTO - ANITA CHARLESON-TOUCHIE)

A Ucluelet First Nation basketball phenom continues to score big accolades.

Jada Touchie, 14, is coming off her second Junior All Native B.C. Tournament appearance last month and the Hesquiaht Storm guard was proud to see her team improve on last year’s third place finish.

“We managed to place second in the tournament after some intense and close games,” she said. “I think that we played very good offensively and defensively throughout the tournament but, as a team, we have more practising to do.”

Touchie’s strong play earned her a Tournament All-Star award and she said the honour, “meant a lot to me standing with a bunch of strong players.”

“It just shows that hard work pays off,” she said adding she remains focused on upping her game.

“I felt good about the way I played in each game, playing good defence and shooting on offence. I felt a big improvement since last year, but there’s always time for improvement and practice…I do feel like I need to improve. There’s room to get better on defense by not having as much fouls and on offence by having a better shot and driving strong to the hoop.”

Touchie said her love of basketball grew as she watched her older siblings play and she began getting into the sport seriously when she hit Grade 7.

“When I get onto a court, or into a gym, I feel at home in a way; just being myself and exploring my capabilities,” she said. “The way the sport brings people together brings me happiness, seeing all the fans, family, friends, teammates, coaches, meeting new people and making new friends.”

She said growing up on the West Coast brings challenges to young athletes who are faced with wet weather conditions and frequent travel requirements.

“I do find opportunities to get into the gym, but not as much as I want. There is always the option to practice outdoors at a court, but the wet and windy weather makes it hard,” she said. “I have a lot of options when it comes to training, but playing basketball does involve lots of traveling to tournaments and practices.”

Moving forward, Touchie plans to get involved with as many teams, camps and tournaments as she can and said her community’s support has helped drive her athletic enthusiasm and success.

“I am so thankful for all the support I have in my community and from family and friends,” she said. “Especially for my coaches and manager for all they do for the team, finding a place to stay, providing the team with meals, and organizing practices. The biggest thank you to my parents who are constantly supporting me by fundraising with me and helping me develop my skills. They are hard working and my biggest role-models.”

Touchie is currently fundraising for her travel to 2019’s Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Kitamaat, B.C. and anyone interested in helping her efforts is encouraged to reach out to her mother Anita Charleson-Touchie at anitacharleson@hotmail.com.

The rising basketball star said the tournament offers inspirational experiences to athletes.

“It is so amazing to see all the Jr. Native teams and athletes from BC,” she said. “Seeing the sport bring everyone together is empowering.”