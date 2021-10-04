UBCO Heat women’s basketball team wins first two games since COVID-19 pandemic

The Heat will continue its preseason schedule in two weeks in Edmonton

The UBCO Heat women’s basketball team pulled a victory in their first two games since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday night, Oct. 1, the Heat and MacEwan Griffins battled in a high-scoring game. The Heat pulled an 87-82 victory in its first home game since the start of the pandemic.

Leading the charge that night was Surprise Munie from Vancouver. This was Munie’s first game for UBCO after transferring from Simon Fraser University, and she finished the game with 22 points.

Kelsey Falk from Vernon chipped in 15 points, while Jaeli Ibbetson from Kelowna added 14 points.

On Saturday night, Oct. 2, the Heat stepped up their defensive intensity with a 67-48 victory. Falk finished the game with 21 points with six rebounds and two blocked shots. Her sister Brianna Falk added 12 points with four rebounds.

Ibbetson was also strong this game, finishing the game with 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Heat will continue its preseason schedule in two weeks, when they head to Edmonton for games against the Alberta Pandas on Friday, Oct. 15 and another matchup with the Griffins on their home court on Saturday, Oct. 16.

