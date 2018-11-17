UBCO Heat teams unable to secure any wins against Mount Royal Cougars

The mens and womens volleyball and basketball teams went 0-4, but all have rematches Saturday night

The UBC Okanagan Heat were unable to come up with any wins Friday night. Both the men’s and women’s volleyball and basketball teams lost to the Mount Royal Cougars.

In women’s volleyball, the Heat were swept in a three set win by the Cougars. All three sets were decided by two points in the match.

“We lose to a good team like Mount Royal by two points in every set so again we just gotta keep building on that,” said coach Steve Manuel who’s young squad has been plagued by injuries that have lead to some growing pains.

The third set was nearly one of the greatest single-set comebacks in Heat program history. The Heat were down 14-1 in the third and final set. They would play some of their best volleyball of the season to tie the game at 23. But UBCO could not outlast the Cougars who won the next two points to seal the 3-set victory 25-23.

The Heat women’s team will get a chance for revenge Saturday night in a rematch against the Cougars.

As for the men’s volleyball team, they did not fair any better against the Cougar’s No.3 ranked men’s team. Though the Heat lost in straight sets, Heat players Tyler Schmidt and Cam Vanderveen had big games.

“Cam did a great job coming in for that third set as we’ve been trying him at opposite and that’s where he was most comfortable and we thought it was a good opportunity,” noted Heat head coach Brad Hudson following the match.

The mens’ teams will be back in action as well Saturday night at the UBCO campus. Both the men’s and women’s Heat volleyball teams are looking for their first wins of the season.

Heat basketball teams were as unsuccessful as the volleyball teams. On the Cougars’ home-court, the men’s squad came up short in a 85-73 loss. The Heat held a 41-38 halftime lead, but the Cougars used a much better executed second half to score 47 points and come away with the Cougars’ fourth win of the season.

Heat guard Hafith Moallin finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while Triston Matthews led the team with 18 points and seven rebounds.

UBCO will aim for their fifth win of the season in a rematch Saturday night against the Mount Royal Cougars.

A strong second and third quarter for the women’s basketball squad was not enough Friday night as they too lost to hometown Mount Royal Cougars.

After a 31-15 first quarter deficit, the Heat got back within seven points going into the final quarter, but even with Jordan Korol’s exception night, the Heat could not come back and would lose 73-62.

Korol, the fourth year forward for the Heat, finished the game with a career high 26 points and 18 rebounds. She also added her own name in the Heat records books for recording a double-double in a single half.

The Heat women’s team looks for their first victory of the season in their rematch with the Cougars on Saturday night.

