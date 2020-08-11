UBC soccer star Victory Shumbusho offers one-on-one training for Chilliwack players

Victory Shumbusho would spend every waking minute at the soccer pitch if he could.

The 21 year old has uncommon passion for the game, passion that has fueled him since he was a little kid in his first year with Chilliwack FC. From local youth soccer to the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy program and now the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, Shumbusho’s love of ‘the beautiful game’ has never wavered.

It’s a love he loves to share, and that’s why his latest venture exites him so much.

Shumbusho has begun training players one on one in one-hour sessions, sharing his knowledge with players who feel like he does.

On Tuesday he was on the field at Chilliwack secondary school from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., but it didn’t feel like a 10-and-a-half hour grind.

“When I coach, I’m transferring the love that I’ve grown for the sport to other people,” he said. “The joy that I get out of it is when I’m showing a player something and I can see that they’re getting it and they’re improving. I like that. That’s the sweet spot. I enjoy seeing other people enjoy the sport as much as I enjoy it.”

Shumbusho believes ambitious players who want to play at higher levels need to be on the field more.

Two training sessions a week plus a game won’t cut it.

“To play college or university or any type of next-level soccer you need to be training at least four times a week,” he said. “If you’re not getting enough time on the field, you won’t progress enough to be ready. For the kids I’m working with, having two sessions with their team, two with me and a game on the weekend is perfect. That’s preparing them for the next level.

“I’ve been to the higher levels that a lot of these players are trying to go. I’ve experienced it and I know I can help them. I know what it takes to get there and I can work with any level of player to help them achieve what they want to achieve.”

His vision is to have this program operating year-round. Because he’s still going to be finishing a degree at UBC, he’ll have his younger brother, Ben Shumbusho, helping out.

Victory has been coaching for five years, much of it within Chilliwack FC. For the moment, he’s doing these sessions as a solo effort, with no official ties (yet) to the youth soccer club. But he’s presented his vision to CFC leadership and is hopeful a partnership can be struck.

“I don’t want to be in competition with Chilliwack FC because we both have a similar goal to improve soccer players around the city,” Shumbusho said. “I’ve received so much from so many people since moving to Chilliwack as a refugee. It’s all been soccer and people pouring in to me, and I’d like to take the cup they’ve filled for me and pour it out to other people.”

To get more info or set up a session, phone Shumbusho at 604-703-9707.

