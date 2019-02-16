UBC Okanagan Heat men get first win of season, women fall to Wolfpack

Both the men's and women's volleyball squads will finish their season Saturday night against TRU.

It had been a long time coming for the Heat men’s volleyball team but they got that long-awaited win on Friday night against the rival TRU WolfPack.

After the two teams split the opening four sets, UBCO would turn things on in the fifth on the defensive end, shutting down the WolfPack attack and capturing their first win of the conference season.

“I’m just happy for our kids, they work really hard and we’ve obviously had a really tough year and to all of their credit they are all fully committed to the process and know what we are trying to accomplish,” commented Brad Hudson following his team’s first victory of the Canada West season.

“They all have pride and they all work hard and I’m really happy for them,” said Hudson

The Heat will face the WolfPack again Friday night at 7 p.m. It’s the last game of the season for the Heat volleyball program, as the match will also feature as Senior Night, as the Heat honour their four graduating players from the men’s and women’s programs.

Heat women’s rookie Sydney Grills finished with a career-high 22 kills Friday night, but the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack booked their ticket to the postseason with a five set victory over the Heat.

The women’s match-up went back-and-forth all game, splitting the opening four sets. TRU had a playoff birth in their sites and closed the Heat out in the fifth by a 15-9 scoreline to earn the hard-fought victory.

“There was some really good things happening and I think despite how we are feeling now about our record with all the injuries we have had, I think that the future is really bright,” said Heat head coach Steve Manuel.

The Heat will look for a more favorable result in their last game of the season and rematch with the WolfPack Saturday night at 5 p.m.

