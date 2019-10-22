UBC Okanagan concludes pre-season basketball action with 7 wins, 2 losses

The Heat women wrapped up the pre-season after an Ontario tournament last week

Heat forward Jordon Korol looks for the ball in UBC Okanagan basketball action. The Heat restart their season Nov. 8. (UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

Basketball season is fast approaching for the UBC Okanagan Heat.

The Heat women’s team wrapped up their pre-season last week during the 51st annual Naismith Classic at the University of Waterloo in Ontario. The Heat went 1-2 during the exhibition tournament and will start their season on Nov. 1 with an overall pre-season record of 7-2.

The Heat women won only one game last season, head coach Bobby Mitchell hopes a strong pre-season will lead to a strong start this year.

“There are many positives about our preseason but what stands out is how much we have grown, especially our youth,” said Mitchell.

“Everyone is finding their role and doing everything they can to contribute. Our compete level has been very high and consistent, this group loves to work hard and it will always give us a chance to be in games.”

Leading the Heat’s workload this pre-season has been Jordan Korol and Jaeli Ibbetson. At the Naismith Classic, the two combined for 100 points in three games.

Ibbetson, a rookie coming in from Kelowna Secondary, also recorded 21 rebounds at the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Heat men squad will conclude their three-game pre-season Friday night against Simon Fraser University. The men defeated the MacEwan Griffins in overtime last weekend 80-77 at a tournament at TRU.

The Heat will open the regular season on the road on Nov. 1 in Manitoba.

UBC Okanagan will then host their home-opener on Nov. 8 against Thompson River University.

