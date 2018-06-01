U21, 50-plus and adaptive curlers from Langley to be recognized by Curl BC

A number of Langley curlers will be in the house when the hardware is handed out at the 2018 Curl BC Awards banquet on June 16.

Dozens of award recipients are expected to gather in Burnaby later this month to be honoured for their collective success as well as for their contribution to the sport of curling.

Among them will be members of Team Tardi, the 2018 World Junior gold medal-winning team, Team Lepine in the 50-plus category and Tracy Boyd, an adaptive curling athlete.

• U21 Team of the Year – Team Tardi (Langley, Royal City)

Consisting of skip Tyler Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Jordan Tardi, lead Zachary Curtis and coach Paul Tardi, this season Team Tardi repeated as the BC Junior Men’s champions and the Canadian Junior Men’s champions, ultimately returning to the World Junior Championship and winning the gold medal.

Along with their incredible performances at the provincial, national and international levels, the members of Team Tardi regularly give back to aspiring youth curlers.

• 50+ Team of the Year – Team Lepine (Langley, Cloverdale, Royal City, Penticton)

Consisting of skip Craig Lepine, third Neil Houston, second Craig McLeod and lead Kevin Jeannotte, Team Lepine won gold at the 2018 BC Masters Championship and silver at the 2018 Canadian Masters Championship.

Craig Lepine and Craig McLeod also competed on the team that won the 2018 BC Senior Men’s Championship. Team Lepine regularly exhibits great sportsmanship both on and off the ice, continually setting an example for other curlers and acting as great promoters of the sport.

• Adaptive Curling Athlete of the Year –Tracy Boyd

Tracy Boyd of Langley has only been curling for two years, but has been extremely dedicated to recruiting more wheelchair athletes to the sport of curling. Tracy regularly demonstrates great sportsmanship and is constantly working to improve her curling skills. She has also become a curling coach for the Special Olympics, has officiated at the BC Junior Championships, and has competed in the International Wheelchair Bonspiel Canadian Open and the BC Wheelchair Curling Championship.

Each year Curl BC celebrates and honours those who have made outstanding contributions to curling in BC through the awards banquet. This year the banquet will celebrate BC’s success on the national and international stage, the dedication of club volunteers and administrators towards growing curling in the province, the excellent work done by officials and coaches at competitive events, and more.

The awards banquet will take place on Saturday, June 16 at Fortius Sport & Health in Burnaby. Tickets can be purchased online until Sunday June 3.

For a complete listing of Curl BC award winners, click here.