U18 Trail Orioles advance to final four at provincials

Trail will play VI Mariners in the semifinal Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

The U18 Trail Orioles’ Sam McLaren, Brayden DeWitt, and Jesco Knelsen are graduating from the program this year, and will go out in style after helping the O’s to the Provincial tournament.

The Trail U18 Orioles made it to the final four of the BC Minor Baseball Provincial Championships on Monday.

Orioles coach Jim Maniago was prophetic heading into the tournament, telling the Times that no one wanted to play the No.7-ranked Orioles, after they swept their final four games of the season.

The O’s defeated No.2-ranked North Fraser 9-5 in Game 1 of the tournament on Friday, but the games were suspended due to rain on Saturday.

The Orioles then played No. 5 Kamloops Sun Devils and again prevailed with a 9-5 victory, securing their spot in the final four along with the Vancouver Island Mariners, Chilliwack Cougars, and the Cloverdale Nationals.

The Orioles are scheduled to play the Mariners at 10 a.m. Monday, with the winner advancing to the 4 p.m. final, against either Cloverdale or Chilliwack.

Read: U18 Orioles earn playoff berth with weekend sweep

sports@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times