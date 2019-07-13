U18 rugby Summer Series comes down to Sunday

Canada and the U.S. do battle at Brentwood College School in the first game of the Summer Series last Sunday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The U.S. has won both matches so far in the U18 rugby Summer Series at Brentwood College School, but the most important game is yet to come.

The U.S. beat Canada 24-7 last Sunday and 27-7 on Wednesday evening. The first two matches, however, were played as exhibitions, with all players getting at least one chance to start, while the next game, this coming Sunday at 5 p.m., will be a full international test.

Local players invited to the Summer Series include Shawnigan Lake School grads Ciaran Breen and Brenner Kelava, and Brentwood grad Jacob Bossi.