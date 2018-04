The U18 Girls Riptide played the Upper Island Storm on Saturday in the league semi finals, winning 2-1.

They followed that with a game against the Delta Coastal Selects on Sunday, winning 6-2.

With these two final wins under their belt, the Riptide will play Vancouver FC on Sunday in Courtenay in the Coastal Cup semi-finals.