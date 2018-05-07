U18 Riptide girls win Coastal Cup

The U18 Riptide girls soccer team won the 2018 Coastal Cup final Sunday in Aldergrove by defeating the West Vancouver Rangers in penalty shots. The score was 1-1 at the end of regulation.

“We definitely had some quality play,” said Shel Brodsgaard, Riptide soccer development co-ordinator, noting goalie Avery Dennis made a few key saves during the match. “She was outstanding.”

The Coastal Cup is the qualifying competition for the BC Youth Provincial Cup. The U15 and U16 Riptide girls were knocked out of cup contention in the semi-finals.

But the three girls teams each qualified for this summer’s Provincial Club Championships by winning their final Vancouver Island Premier League (VIPL) matches.

Brodsgaard feels the U18s are a strong candidate to win provincials, July in Richmond.

“This is our marquee franchise,” he said, noting several members will continue playing in the fall at colleges and universities around Canada.