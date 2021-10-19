U18 North Island Eagles hit the ice for tiering games at the Chilton arena

Veteran Eagles netminder Griffin Handley got the start in both games on the weekend

The U18 North Island Eagles took over home ice on the weekend for two action-packed tiering games.

The Eagles squared off against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday at the Chilton Regional Arena, and the game got underway with the Capitals’ Kolby Cummings scoring at 13:01 of the first period, assisted by Cole Wasmuth.

Eagles’ forward Kale Hunt would end up tying the game in the second period at 16:20, assisted by Lucca Stewart.

The Capitals answered right back on the powerplay with a goal of their own at 14:47, courtesy of Rees Aebishcher and assisted by Kyler Smith, and then added another goal at 9:50 from Owen Reilly to make it 3-1.

Into the third period the game went, where the Eagles knew they had to dig down deep to pull off a comeback.

Jack Barrett scored at 16:43, assisted by Tyler Roper and Landon Turgeon, and then Turgeon found the back of the net at 13:54 to tie it up 3-3.

Barrett would then score again, assisted by Roper and William Grant, but the Capitals also put the puck in the net at 8:07 thanks to Reilly, assisted by Ryder Blackstock, and the game ended in a 4-4 tie.

The Eagles returned on Sunday to the Chilton arena for a battle against the Oceanside Generals, and this time they got out to a hot start, scoring two goals in the first period thanks to Turgeon and Roper, with the assist going to Barrett.

The Generals’ Gage Boulton then knocked the puck past Griffin Handley at 1:11 to make it 2-1.

The Generals came out of the period break ready to go, and they they ended up scoring at 19:43 thanks to Cameron Maher, assisted by Koen O’Connell, to tie it up at two a piece.

The Eagles quickly took the lead back after that, with Turgeon finding the twine twice, assists going to Barrett and Roper, to make it 4-2.

The Generals tried to fight back with Teigen Campbell scoring at 10:23, but the Eagles poured on the offence in the third period, adding two more goals courtesy of Adam Russell and Barrett, assists going to Mannie Browne and Matthew Datos, to notch a big 6-3 win.

Eagles’ netminder Handley, who previously earned a silver medal at the Bantam provincials, received the start in both games.

