U18 Lightning get first win of 2017 in their last game

It didn’t happen until their last scheduled game, but the U18 Mid Island Lightning finally collected their first win of the field lacrosse season on Sunday when they defeated the Nanaimo Raiders 13-11 in Nanaimo.

Playing in rainy and foggy conditions only seemed to help the Lightning. Nanaimo struck first, but Hunter Hieta quickly tied things up for Mid Island, and the teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the game. In the final minute of the first quarter, big stick Colin Jeffrey carried the ball up the field to score, evening things up at three goals apiece.

Nanaimo led 5-4 at halftime, but Mid Island scored five times in the third quarter to draw even, then won the fourth 3-1 to emerge victorious.

Hieta finished the game with five goals, while Jeffrey, Nathan Clark and Jacob Taylor had two each. Lucas Nagel also scored, and Ashton Chambers notched his first of the season. Rookie goalie Miles Brooks was outstanding in his role. A hockey and box lacrosse player, Brooks had never played field lacrosse prior to this year, but volunteered to play in goal.

“He is a big guy who fills the net, and what he lacks in experience he more than makes up for in heart and determination,” team spokesperson Paula Harris said. “He has been a really positive addition to the team this year.”

The season has been a difficult one from a team perspective, but it was a successful fall for defender Nathan Clark, who signed with Div. II Tusculum College in Tennessee during the first round of scholarship offers last month. A Grade 12 student at Claremont Secondary’s lacrosse academy in Victoria, Clark was also the only member of his graduating class to sign during the first round.

