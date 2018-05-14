The Central Vancouver Island U16 Rage show off the bronze medals they won at the Surrey Storm Fastpitch Tournament. (Front row l to r) Cierra Pinter, Cassidy Kellow, Sam Criddle, Kierra Tanti, (back row) Madison Calder, Jenna Rodway, Madison Munroe, Alicia Haywood, Sarah Matthews, and Acacia Pattison. — Ian Kellow photo

U16 Rage land bronze at Surrey Storm tourney

The U16B Oceanside Rage softball team took home shining bronze medals from the recent Surrey Storm Tournament.

  May. 14, 2018
  • Sports

It was the first tournament of the year for the Central Vancouver Island girls team. Coach Ian Kellow said the young ladies put in a gritty performance.

The Rage had to battle hard to beat one of the home teams, 02 Surrey Storm, to finish fifth in the round-robin stage.

They advanced to the semifinal but fell short against the Gordon Head Wave, who finished second behind eventual champions Poco Ravens.

In the battle for third place, the Rage pulled an upset win when they beat the 03 Surrey Storm, who were the No. 1 seed coming out of the round-robin.

“It was a great team effort,” said Kellow.

— NEWS Staff

