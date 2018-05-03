U12 selects win soccer gold

The Comox Valley United U12 girls select soccer team won the gold medal last weekend at the Island Fire Tournament in Victoria.

The girls gained valuable experience last year while attending this tournament, and were determined to return to clinch top spot.

The team kicked things off against the Island Fire Academy Team. Fuelled by excitement, they cruised to a 4-0 win.

Comox Valley next faced the tough SoccerQuest team from Kamloops. After battling over both halves, CVUSC came out on top with a 2-1 win.

In their third game, the girls scored another 4-0 victory over the SoccerQuest team from the Okanagan.

Nerves and energy were prominent going into finals where the girls squared off against Footskills Academy from North Vancouver, the other top team. While the score rallied, both teams pressured hard to win. Encouraging words from the coaches, and cheering and support from the fans boosted the girls to tie the game leading to a final score of 2-2. Comox Valley took the gold in goal differential.

“It was a great season for all the girls,” a news release states. “A special thank you goes out to the coaches of the U12 CVUSC select team. Another thank you to their team manager and all of the parents.”