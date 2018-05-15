Trail Smoke Eaters forward Tyler Ghirardosi has committed to Quinnipiac University for the 2019-2020 season.

The 18-year-old, Montrose native played two seasons with the KIJHL’s Beaver Valley Nitehawks and helped them to a Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2017, before joining the Smoke Eaters at the start of the 2017-18 campaign. He quickly made a name for himself during his rookie season with the Smoke Eaters, scoring 19 goals and adding 21 assists in 57 games.

The Smoke Eaters forward announced his commitment via Twitter saying, “Proud and excited to announce my commitment to play college hockey at Quinnipiac University, I would like to thank everyone that’s helped me along the way! #Bobcats”

For the Smoke Eaters, Ghirardosi was an exciting addition whose confidence grew as the season progressed. The dynamic forward elevated his game down the stretch and into the playoffs, where he added eight goals and two assist in 12-playoff games, including a highlight reel goal against the Penticton Vees in which he flashed strong hands and stick-handling ability.

“I’m very excited for Tyler committing to Quinnipiac,” said Craig Clare, Smoke Eaters director of hockey operations. “Tyler had such a great rookie season and playoffs for us, we look forward to helping him prepare to become a successful student athlete at the NCAA level.”

Quinnipiac is part of the ECAC Hockey and plays in a prestigious division that includes Brown, Clarkson, Colgate, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Rensselaer, St. Lawrence,Union and Yale.

The former Beaver Valley Nitehawk joins a long line of local players who played for the Bobcats including fellow Montrose products Kellen and Connor Jones, and Trail’s Travis St. Denis, Craig Martin, and Scott Davidson.

Ghirardosi will join the team in 2019-20, which is likely to feature West Kelowna Warrior forward Mike Lombardi (Committed 2018-19) Prince George Spruce Kings forward Ethan de Jong (Committed 2019-20) Surrey Eagles forward Desi Burgart (Committed 2018-19) Victoria Grizzlies forward T.J. Friedmann (Committed 2018-19) and Wenatchee Wild defenceman Nicholas Kent (Committed 2019-20).