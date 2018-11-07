Two young B.C. cowboys win big at Canadian Finals in Red Deer, Alberta

Kash Sigouin of Barriere, and Carson Payton from Monte Creek have had a very successful 2018 High School Rodeo year in the team roping division.

(L-r) Carson Payton of Monte Creek and Kash Sigouin of Barriere won the Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo team roping in Red Deer, Alberta. Earning trophy buckles and a scholarships.CFR photo

Kash Sigouin of Barriere, and Carson Payton from Monte Creek have had a very successful 2018 High School Rodeo year in the team roping division.

The teens have recently returned from winning the championship trophy buckles in the team roping event at the very first Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo held Nov. 4, at Westerner Park in Red Deer, Alberta.

The boys are very proud of the trophy buckles but also appreciate the scholarship monies that go along with them.

“What a moment it was seeing these boys standing on stage being presented with their buckles with some of their most influential professional rodeo champs right beside them,” said Siqouin’s mom Nicole, “It was a moment they will never forget!”

The team of Siqouin and Payton thank all the family, friends and sponsors that help them to get down the rodeo road doing what they love!