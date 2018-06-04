Two wins for Sooke at Island horseshoe championship

Chris Vanier, a member of the Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association, won the elders’s D division at the Island Championship on the weekend. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Members of the Sooke Horseshoe Pitching Association had a successful time competing at the Island Championship on the weekend.

The tournament took place Saturday and Sunday in Dry Creek, Port Alberni, and 12 players from Sooke went to compete.

Two first places were won: Clarice Quoquat, won the girls junior division, and Chris Vanier won the elders’s D division.

Three 2nd places were won, including Chantal Wilson in the women’s C division, Gail Bishop won in women’s D, and Sharice Hollinger in peewee.

Olivia Hollinger placed third in women’s D, and Barry Debocht placed third in men’s B.

Wilson, president of the SHPA, said the weekend was a great time, and she hopes to hold a tournament in Sooke this September.

Spring league is finishing up this week, but summer league starts on June 20.

To become a member costs $40, and those who wish to register can contact Chantal Wilson at chantalw@shaw.ca.