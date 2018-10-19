Two undefeated teams meet, and tie 6-6

Clash in Haney Masters Curling

A battle of two undefeated rinks ended in a saw-off 6-6 draw as Earl King and Jack Stadel met in Haney Masters’ Curling League action Wednesday.

King’s clutch shot on the last rock of the game salvaged a tie with Stadel, who along with Paul Darbyshire, Russell Patience and Bruce Festing, led 6-4 into the final end.

Along with third Eric Holler, second Chuck Lilley and lead Glen Shipp, King fell behind after missing a takeout in the sixth end, but redeemed himself with a superb tap-up shot to run his record to six wins and one tie.

Stadel is two points back, while the rinks of Bud Livesey and Jim Maitland are within striking distance.

