Two tournament wins for Nelson baseball teams

The Giants and Brewers were both victorious over the weekend

The Nelson Giants celebrate after winning the Beaver Valley May Days annual tournament. Back row L-R: Coach Griffin Augustin, Brady Augustin, Levi Konken, Mason McKay, Leif Kruets, coach Jordon Konken. Front row: Josh Imada, Keelan Blais, Tyson Hutt, Cohen Wolbaum, Cade McCarthy. Missing: are Neola McCaw, Odin Elris, Cash Nay, Kale Gehrmann. Photo submitted

Two Nelson baseball teams hit their way to tournament wins over the weekend.

The Nelson Giants went undefeated through four games to take first place at the annual Beaver Valley May Days tournament.

“These kids showed up to the field each day ready to compete,” said coach Jordon Konken. “Every inning was like the bottom of the ninth.”

Elsewhere, the Nelson Brewers downed the Castlegar Blue Jays in the final to capture a tournament in Castlegar.