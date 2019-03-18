Judd Repole was voted as MVP and Top Scorer in the CIHL’s Regular Season Awards for 2018-2019. (File photo / The Northern View)

Two Rampage players named in the CIHL regular season awards

Awards were voted by the general managers from the five teams

  • Mar. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

A Terrace River Kings athlete was selected in the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) 2018-2019 Regular Season Awards, which were announced on March 18.

The King’s Hunter Johnson was voted Top Forward.

Williams Lake Stampeders, Willie Sellars was voted Best Goalie; Prince Rupert Rampage’s Judd Repole was awarded Top Scorer and MVP, the Rampage’s Tyler Ostrom was voted Top Defence, and the Quesnel Kangaroos were the winners of the CIHL trophy and banner in the regular season.

The CIHL website listed the Terrace River Kings athlete as voted by the General Managers from the five CIHL teams.

