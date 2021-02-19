Laurent Brossoit interviewed on Sportsnet Friday night (Feb. 19).

Two NHL shutouts for Surrey’s Brossoit – both against hometown Canucks

Cloverdale MHA goaltender stopped 29 shots Friday night

  • Feb. 19, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Surrey’s Laurent Brossoit really likes playing his hometown Vancouver Canucks, apparently.

The Winnipeg Jets backup goaltender, 27, earned his second career NHL shutout Friday night (Feb. 19) in Vancouver, a city where he recorded his only other no-goal game, back in December 2018.

This time, Brossoit stopped 29 shots in the Jets’ 2-0 win at Rogers Arena.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets on a first-period breakaway and Mason Appleton added an empty-netter.

READ MORE: Brossoit makes 29 saves as Winnipeg Jets blank Canucks 2-0

Born in Port Alberni, Brossoit played minor hockey in Cloverdale before making the Valley West Hawks zone team in 2008. Three years later, he was drafted in 2011 in round 6 (164th overall) by Calgary Flames.

Laurent Brossoit bio from nhl.com:

Brossoit played four seasons (2009-13) for Edmonton of the Western Hockey League. In 2012, he went 42-13-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage, leading his team to the WHL championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup in 2012.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Brossoit signed a three-year entry level contract on April 4, 2013. He was acquired by the Edmonton Oilers in a trade with the Flames on Nov. 8, 2013.

Brossoit made his NHL debut April 9, 2015, making 49 saves (two goals allowed) in a 3-1 loss against the San Jose Sharks. He went 0-4-1 with a 3.61 GAA and .873 save percentage in 2015-16. On Jan. 21, 2017, Brossoit made 38 saves to earn his first win, 7-3, against the Flames. He finished the 2016-17 season 4-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .928 save percentage.

After going 3-7-1 as a backup for the Oilers in 2017-18, he signed with the Winnipeg Jets on July 2, 2018. Brossoit flourished in his first season with his new team, going 13-6-2 with a 2.52 GAA, a .925 save percentage and one shutout in 21 games (19 starts).

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
Ridge Meadows soccer club looks to spread kindness
Next story
Kimberley Skating Club perseveres through COVID 19

Just Posted

Most Read