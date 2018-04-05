Two empty netters and a late powerplay marker excite Quesnel FHL fans

Columnist Steve Dodge provides an update on the FHL playoffs

BCS knew that the Bear boys would be hungry after letting a two-goal lead evaporate against Serenity the night before.

The regular season champs didn’t disappoint with a 5-2 win.

Bear opened the scoring with a rare long-range laser from Rob “Sparky” Courturier before BCS started to carry the play, outshooting their competitors after the first half.

A powerplay goal by Don “Silky” Sankey equaled the score before a phantom even-up call allowed Bear to regain the lead as Justin “Time” Rasmussen scored with the man advantage.

With Bear up two late in the game, BCS pulled their goalie, which backfired as Bear quickly scored into the vacant cage.

BCS once again drew within two before Bear grabbed the jugular with another empty netter.

The late game saw Serenity snatch an early lead thanks to a Lee “Nitro” Naeth rocket.

Fraser River shook it off as “RCA” Victor Hegan, Ian Hannah “Montana” and Eric “Frantic” Stanick scored to give the Chevy Crew a 3-1 lead with less than 8 minutes left in the game.

The upstart Serenity side showed their metal as they scored a pair in the last 3 minutes as Matt “Punisher” Powell and Glenn “Boom Boom” Boudreau, who combined for 14 minutes in penalties, found the positive column of the scoresheet.

What does this all mean entering the final round robin evening?

If Bear defeats Fraser River, they secure a spot in the final as the first tiebreaker is head to head results which they would have over BCS.

If Fraser River wins the early game they would need BCS to lose to Serenity to punch their ticket to the final.

If Bear and Fraser River tie, Fraser River is eliminated and BCS would need to lose or tie versus Serenity for Bear to advance.

If BCS defeats Serenity they will advance to the final regardless of what occurs in the early game.

However, if Fraser River wins and Serenity loses to BCS, Fraser River and Serenity would be tied with 3 points and also tied in head to head results and the least penalty minutes in the tournament would be the next tiebreaker

A draw to the button will be required if I’ve missed a scenario.