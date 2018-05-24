Zoe Chore (left) and India Sherret (right) are both promising ski cross athletes from Cranbrook. (Photo courtesy Alpine Canada)

Two Cranbrook ski cross racers named to Alpine Canada national teams

Olympian India Sherret and fellow former Kimberley Alpine Ski Team member nominated to Team Canada

  • May. 24, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

A pair of ski cross athletes from Cranbrook were nominated for spots on Canadian Ski Teams for the 2018-19 season last week.

21-year-old India Sherret was confirmed as one of six members of Alpine Canada’s top Women’s Ski Cross team, while 20-year-old Zoe Chore earned a place on the ‘C’ Women’s team. Both women grew up together and started their skiing careers with the Kimberley Alpine Team.

Sherret had a breakout year in 2018, spending her first season as a regular on the FIS World Cup circuit and making her inaugural podium appearance in January with a bronze medal in Indre Fjall, Sweden. That success led to an unexpected early Olympic-debut in Pyeongchang in February.

Although she unfortunately suffered a back injury in a crash during her first race at the games, Sherret has made a speedy recovery and is already back on the slopes training for next season.

Chore, who was also named to the ‘C’ and ‘D’ team last year along with Sherret, is one of the youngest member of the Canadian Ski Cross contingency as a 1998-born athlete. Already an accomplished ski crosser, she made her World Cup debut last season and hit the podium twice on the Nor-Am Cup circuit, finishing third overall in the final rankings.

According to a post on her official Facebook page, Sherret is very pleased with the nomination and is excited to continue her development from last season.

“I had a great season during 2017-18 with long and short-term career goals met and lots of personal gains made,” she said. “I’m looking forward to building on my past success and am very happy to officially be a part of the best ski cross team in the world this upcoming year.”

The first Ski Cross World Cup event of the 2018 season will be held in Val Thorens, France on December 7 and 8.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault since Sunday
Next story
May mayhem for Burns Lake fire department

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

 

Kelowna club skaters strong in Super Series opener

  • 6 hours ago

 

Central Okanagan School Board defends SOGI 123 initiative

 

Two Cranbrook ski cross racers named to Alpine Canada national teams

  • 6 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Sharks’ jaws too sharp for Whalers

    First junior B lacrosse team delights local fans with 13-3 win

  • Ladies Golf, dinner and shopping at Chinook Cove Golf Resort

    It seems that I blinked and missed Spring. We almost went straight from Winter to Summer. Heh, I am not complaining. The weather is beautiful. 42 ladies turned out on May 15, and thoroughly enjoyed the warmer temperatures. After dinner on the patio, the fine folks at Chinook Cove Golf Course unveiled the 2018 clothing line. We all enjoyed the styles and colours and a few of us picked up something new to wear the next time we head out for a round.

  • Two Cranbrook ski cross racers named to Alpine Canada national teams

    Olympian India Sherret and fellow former Kimberley Alpine Ski Team member nominated to Team Canada

  • Kelowna club skaters strong in Super Series opener

    Kelowna Skating Club wins its share of medals at Victoria competition.