Two Comox cadets to represent B.C. at biathlon nationals

Six cadets from 386 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Comox competed in the Regional Cadet Biathlon Competition at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre last weekend in Vernon. A total of 84 cadets tested their fitness, skiing, teamwork and marksmanship skills over the 4.5 and 6 km courses.

Cadet Sergeant Brynn Vandervaate from 386 Komox Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron takes aim at the Regional Cadet Biathlon Championship, Feb. 14-16 at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. Photo by WO2 Aimee Glaubitz, Cadet Correspondent.

Cadets Daniel Gilfillan, Jeremy Ferland, Brynn Vandervaate, Zaphira Ey, Micah Payette and Lewis Dawes competed in teams of two in a relay race, and in an individual sprint race. Gilfillan won a gold medal in the senior male sprint, and teamed with Ferland to win the open male relay. Dawes won the youth male sprint. Ey won a silver medal in the youth female sprint, and teamed with Vandervaate to place second in the open female relay.

They were coached by Chief Warrant Officer Rock Ferland and cadet coach Douglas Smith.

Gilfillan and Ferland are two of 10 competitors selected to represent B.C. at the national championship. Dawes will be one of five cadet officials.

The Cadet Program develops confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities, while promoting physical fitness, healthy living, and fostering an interest in the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Comox Valley Record