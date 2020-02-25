Two Chilliwack basketball stars make list of best in B.C.

Chilliwack’s Julia Tuchscherer (in white jersey) at the UA Next Combine Series Powered by Jr. NBA event at Langley Events Centre last August. photo courtesy of Under Armour

GW Graham basketball star Julia Tuchscherer has made the ‘Fab Five’ list of top AAA senior girls players, compiled by varsityletters.ca.

Tuchscherer, a Grade 10 standout with the Grizzlies, has averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists despite having a large chunk of her season disrupted by a hand injury.

“Julia has been a member of our senior team since Grade 8, and as a Grade 10 is already one of the most dominant post players in the province,” her coach, Sara Mouritzen, is quoted. “Her unselfishness on the court is unmatched, she is a very under-rated defender and passer. She leads her team in a very quiet but dominant way, setting the tone on defence and creating opportunities for her teammates.”

A six-foot-two forward, Tuchscherer is following in the large footsteps of big sister Deanna, who is the favourite to win rookie of the year honours in Canada West basketball after an impressive freshman campaign with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades.

Also making the list at the AAA level are the Lenz sisters, Marin and Malia, stars with the Abbotsford Panthers.

Another Chilliwackian makes the ‘Fab Five’ list at the single A level.

Kylie Kampman, a Grade 11 student-athlete at Unity Christian, has averaged a stunning 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game with the Flames.

“Kylie is an exciting two-way player with a commitment to excel at both ends of the floor,” her coach, Kyle Smiens, is quoted. “She’s aggressive, strong, and athletic. Her ability to defend leads to opportunities to score which has been a big part of our success this year.”

Chilliwack Progress