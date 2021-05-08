Two Cariboo athletes honoured with Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

"You have honoured the province, your nations, and your families."

Williams Lake’s Daine Dubois (left) and 150 Mile House’s Isaac Bedford have been named as recipients of the 2020 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (Tribune file photos)

Two Cariboo athletes have been recognized as Interior recipients of the 2020 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

Isaac Bedord, 16, of 150 Mile House in archery, and Daine Dubois, 21, in hockey, were among six Interior athletes honoured with the award this past week.

“I personally congratulate the recipients in the Interior region,” said Bruce Baptiste, Interior I-SPARC regional lead.

“You have honoured the province, your nations, and your families with unwavering commitment and hard work.”

This past January, Bedford — who is from the Métis Nation — finished first among all 14 Canadian competitors and placed 137th overall out of 835 men worldwide at the Indoor Archery World Series Online.

Despite being a teenager, Bedford competed in the compound men’s open class — the most competitive among all categories.

Dubois, from the Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Association, spent his past season in the U.S. while attending his first year of university as a member of the NCAA Division 1 Long Island University Sharks.

While the team wasn’t afforded the chance to play any games due to the pandemic, Dubois plans to return next season for another year with the Sharks.

