Two big wins for Langley Rugby men’s teams

Second and third division teams score victories

Langley Rugby men’s teams scored two big wins in Saturday home action.

Undeterred by the heavy rain, the third division team outscored Chilliwack 36-23, and the second division strikers beat the Brit Lions 22-15.

The club, which has the motto “Respect All, Fear None, Expect Victory,” is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

For nearly 30 years, the club has owned its own home, the Langley Rugby Club field on Crush Crescent.

It runs multiple teams ranging from minis (five and up), to junior boys and girls, women, and two squads of senior men.

The club has won several league and provincial championships and many Langley Rugby players have gone on to play for regional, provincial and national teams.

