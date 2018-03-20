Two biathletes make B.C. team

Two members of the Vancouver Island Biathlon Club (VIBC), Joe Winkelaar and Gavin Johnston, earned spots on the BC Development Team after strong performances at four Biathlon BC Cup Races.

Courtenay resident Winkelaar had a season’s best third place at Burns Lake. He finished the season ranked fifth in the senior boys division. He competed at nationals this week in Charlo, N.B. with the Biathlon BC Team. Campbell River resident Johnston finished the season ranked third in B.C. in the junior boys division. He has been selected to the BC Talent Squad team.

After a season that saw an increase in membership and program participation, the VIBC held its final race of the year last weekend. There were 28 participants of all ages. First place finishers were Nadia Sonnenburg (Midget Girls), Tobin Kerr (Midget Boys), Beth Luchies (Juvenile Girls), Andrew Sonnenburg (Juvenile Boys), Johnston (Junior Boys), Sylvie Johnston (Senior Girls), Andy Nadler (Mixed Masters recreational), Karen Funk (Masters Women), and three-time Olympian Glenn Rupertus (Masters Men).

Back due to popular demand, the club will hold two mountain bike biathlon races this summer.

Registration for next winter’s Biathlon Bears (ages 8 to 14), Competitive Team, and Masters programs begins April 1.

FMI: vibiathlon.ca or email vibiathlonclub@gmail.com