818026.TIF

Twisters athletes reach the podium

Abbotsford gymnasts excel in Surrey

Twisters gymnastics athletes excelled at the Surrey Invitational earlier this month, taking home over 40 medals in men’s and women’s competitions.

The event, held on March 3 and 4 at the Guildford Recreation Centre, was the first trials this year for open, junior and seniors athletes as they work their way towards nationals.

The following male gymnasts took home medals: Alec Ikeda (Elite 3 – gold on pommel horse, silver on vault and bronze on rings), Ethan Ikeda (Elite 4 – gold on pommel horse and silver medals in all-around, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar), Logan Isfeld (Level 5 – gold on pommel horse, rings and parallel bars, silver all-around and vault and bronze on floor), Jeremy Filiatrault (Level 5 – silver on floor and horizontal bar and bronze all-around, pommel horse, vault and parallel bars), Brendan Ansell (Open – gold on floor, pommel horse and rings, silver all-around and bronze on vault), Kris Unipan (Open – silver on floor and bronze all-around, rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar), Cohen Kiers (Senior – gold all-around, floor and vault and silver on pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar) and Zachary Clay (Senior – gold on pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar).

Women’s athletes earning medals included: Emily Butte (JO 5 – gold on vault), Vienna Howes (JO 5 – silver on vault), Emily Phillips (JO 6 – gold all-around and floor, silver on beam and bronze on vault and uneven bars.

For more on the Abbotsford club, visit twistersgymbc.com.

Previous story
Wrestlers will rock the ring this weekend in Nanaimo
Next story
Trail Smoke Eaters double up Penticton Vees, even series

Just Posted

Langley food producers join website celebrating Canada eats

 

Twisters athletes reach the podium

 

Immigration case winds slowly through court

 

South Surrey-White Rock MP posts during parliamentary tussle

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read