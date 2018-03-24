Twisters athletes reach the podium

Twisters gymnastics athletes excelled at the Surrey Invitational earlier this month, taking home over 40 medals in men’s and women’s competitions.

The event, held on March 3 and 4 at the Guildford Recreation Centre, was the first trials this year for open, junior and seniors athletes as they work their way towards nationals.

The following male gymnasts took home medals: Alec Ikeda (Elite 3 – gold on pommel horse, silver on vault and bronze on rings), Ethan Ikeda (Elite 4 – gold on pommel horse and silver medals in all-around, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar), Logan Isfeld (Level 5 – gold on pommel horse, rings and parallel bars, silver all-around and vault and bronze on floor), Jeremy Filiatrault (Level 5 – silver on floor and horizontal bar and bronze all-around, pommel horse, vault and parallel bars), Brendan Ansell (Open – gold on floor, pommel horse and rings, silver all-around and bronze on vault), Kris Unipan (Open – silver on floor and bronze all-around, rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar), Cohen Kiers (Senior – gold all-around, floor and vault and silver on pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar) and Zachary Clay (Senior – gold on pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar).

Women’s athletes earning medals included: Emily Butte (JO 5 – gold on vault), Vienna Howes (JO 5 – silver on vault), Emily Phillips (JO 6 – gold all-around and floor, silver on beam and bronze on vault and uneven bars.

