Twisters athletes qualify for Elite Canada event

Twisters athletes Marissa Engh (left) and Jordis Kliewer excelled at the 2017 North Shore Holiday Classic.

After a successful weekend in North Vancouver, a pair of Twisters Gymnastics athletes have qualified for the Elite Canada competition next year.

Competing at the North Shore Invitational Holiday Classic, Abbotsford’s Jordis Kliewer won gold on beam, and placed fourth all-around in her age category. Twisters athlete Marissa Engh won bronze on uneven bars and placed seventh all-around.

Both athletes’ performances qualified them for Elite Canada, which will be held Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 in Quebec.

Elite Canada is one of the primary national competitions which brings together the top athletes from across Canada from the novice, junior, and senior categories.

For more on Twisters, visit twistersgymbc.com.