Twin losses for local women’s soccer teams

Cowichan’s two entries in the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association played to matching 2-0 losses this past weekend.

The over-30A Cowichan Cougars took to the field first, visiting Prospect Lake at Layritz Park on Friday night. The score was 1-0 until Prospect scored in the last minute, going against the play as the Cougars pressed for the tying goal.

Cowichan hit the crossbar three times in the match, including twice on the same play. Jenna Waddy played well in her debut for the Cougars, while Bill Keserich Jr. filled in for absent head coach Darian Achurch.

The Cougars have a bye this coming weekend.

Cowichan’s Div. 2 team was beaten 2-0 by Gorge at Hampton Park on Sunday afternoon.

“It was a fast-paced game with some excellent ball movement on both sides,” Cowichan coach Darbi Aitchison said. “This was Cowichan’s first game after a two-week break and the first half took some adjusting to. Gorge capitalized on a couple gaps in our middle, however we shut them down for most of their plays along the wing and in the corners.”

The Div. 2 team plays at home this Friday, hosting Lakehill Reds at the Sherman Road turf at 7:30 p.m.