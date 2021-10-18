Tweedy downs Mouat by four touchdowns

Lord Tweedsmuir receiver Nate Swing pulls in a toss from quarterback McCord Leeson to give the Panthers an early 6-0 lead against the W.J. Mouat Hawks Oct. 15. Tweedsmuir won the game 34-6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers downed Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Hawks in convincing fashion Oct. 15, improving their record to 3-1 on the season.

The Panthers opened the scoring early on their way to a 28-point win when receiver Nate Swing pulled down a toss from Tweedy QB McCord Leeson and scampered into the end zone for the game’s first TD.

Tweedy had incredible field position for the strike after the Hawks fumbled the ball on their own 20 yard line.

It was a soggy afternoon on the hill at Tweedsmuir and there were quite a few fumbles, with Tweedy recovering three.

Special teams augmented the offence, scoring two majors. Punt returner Jayden Martin scored the first special teams TD of the day, darting 59-yards the house to give the Panthers a 13-0 lead going into halftime.

The second half started the same way the first half ended as Jayden Bailey returned Mouat’s second-half kickoff 80 yards to score Tweedy’s second special teams TD of the day, lifting Tweedy into a 20-0 lead.

Power back Reggie Elie scored next for the Panthers, running in a 25-yard TD to put Tweedsmuir ahead 27-0.

Mouat replied with their own TD on a five-year run to cut the lead to 27-6, before Tweedy QB Leeson called his own number and scored from one-year out, making the final 34-6.

The Panthers’ next game is Oct. 22 at Abbotsford Secondary. They play Kelowna at the Apple Bowl Oct. 29. And they close out the regular season at Tweedsmuir Nov. 5 against G.W. Graham.

