Tweedsmuir Panthers win B.C. hoops title after second-half comeback

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers celebrate their semi-final win Friday at the 4A boys basketball provincials, at Langley Events Centre. On Saturday, the team defeated the Kelowna Owls to capture a B.C. quad-A basketball title. (Paul Yates/Vancouver Sports Pictures photo)

In front of more than 4,000 people at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night, Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers pulled off a comeback for the ages.

The senior boys hoops team – which entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed – erased an 18-point second-half deficit to edge the No. 9-ranked Kelowna Owls 91-86 in the final game of the B.C. Senior Boys 4A Basketball Championships.

After trailing for all but a minute or so through nearly three quarters of play, the Panthers – who spent time as both the province’s No. 1 team and also unranked altogether – went on a 25-0 run that started with an Alex Le bucket with 2:03 remaining in the third fame.

Tweedsmuir, which struggled at times against the Owls’ defence in the first half while also missing a few open shots, found their stride as the second half wore on, eventually opening up a seven-point lead. Kelowna pulled close in the game’s dying seconds after a back-to-back three-pointers, but the Cloverdale crew held on for the victory.

The Panthers scored 53 points in the second half, and the game overall tied a 31-year-old provincial championship record for offence, with 177 total points scored.

Tweedsmuir Grade 11 post Jackson Corneil led the offence with 23 points and 15 rebounds, despite playing much of the second half with four fouls, and Arun Samra – fresh off a 35-point effort Friday night in the semifinals against Burnaby South – added 22.

Samra sat out the final few minutes of the first half after suffering a knee injury – on a play in which a foul was not called, much to the dismay of Panthers head coach Drew Gallacher, who let his feelings known to the game officials as Samra recovered and left the court. However, he returned to start the second half and was instrumental in the comeback.

His back-t0-back three-pointers gave the Panthers a 77-76 lead in the third, and he also hit a pair of free throws in the dying seconds to extend his team’s lead to five points.

And while the end result was Tweedsmuir’s first-ever provincial 4A boys hoops title – not to mention the school’s first-ever appearance in the big game – the beginning of the game was anything but smooth for the champs.

The first half was a fast-paced affair, with both teams trading baskets. But as the second quarter wore on, Kelowna – which trailed only briefly in the first quarter, and led by three by the end of the frame – picked up their defensive game, while Tweedsmuir missed a few open shots as well as four straight free throws.

The Owls continued to stretch their lead as halftime neared, and led 53-38 by the break.

Kelowna’s scoring was spread around early, too, with Malcom Greggor, Hunter Simson and Parker Johnstone each had 15 points at halftime, while Corneil had 10 to lead Tweedsmuir. Johnstone finished as the Okanagan squad’s high scorer, with 28.

Saturday night’s provincial championship for the Cloverdale-based Panthers followed a B.C. title for the North Delta Huskies just a few hours earlier, at the triple-A level. In that game, also played at the LEC, the Huskies edged Prince George’s Duchess Park Condors 62-61 after Suraj Gahir sunk a three-point shot with just three seconds left to give his school its first senior boys provincial hoops title in nearly 30 years.

The Surrey-and-area title run began last week, when the South Surrey-based Semiahmoo Totems captured a senior girls triple-A provincial crown with a win over the Walnut Grove Gators.