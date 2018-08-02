Tuesday was a perfect day for Christmas

By Leslie Stirling

Tuesday, July 24, was a perfect day for Christmas except there wasn’t any snow and we were golfing. Some people decorated. Some people dressed up in their Christmas clothes.

Some people received gifts. We all played games. We all dined on a fabulous turkey dinner followed with pumpkin tarts topped with whipped cream.

A total of sixty-three ladies turned out for our traditional Ladies Fun Night…Christmas in July.

There were Christmas themed gifts for the winning prizes. The big winners were the RV Renegades, a group of visitors to the RV Park who decided to join in the fun.

It was lovely to have Gail Orser, Shirley Ball, Jeannie Craig and Margaret McCarvey join us and we hope they will be back again. They had a low score of 36.

Webber’s Wonders (Jeannie Webber, Gillian Webber, Val Aylward and Teresa Robinson) came in second with a score of 37. The team with the highest score was Bondar’s Bandits (Susan Bondar, Tara Bondar, Eileen Whitehead and Teresa Warren) with a score of 45.

The winners of a most excellent game was the team called 3 Donnas and a Wannabe – Donna Salle, Donna Janning, Donna Kurtz and Lois McInnis. Louise Lodge sponsored a hidden score in memory of her mother, Marion who absolutely loved our Christmas in July event. The winners were Bondar’s Bandits.

Although the game was a team best ball there were still plenty of prizes for individuals. Here is who won what.

Shorts drive prizes went to Darlene Nickull and Tara Bondar. Long Drive prizes were picked up by Jan Advent, Missy Lusk, Marg McCarvey, and Teresa Warren,. Long Putts put prizes in the hands of Lynda Dunlop, Susan Bondar, Carol Willox, Susan Newberry and Jeannie Craig. The Long Putt with the Wacky Putter prize went to Ilke Marais while the KP in 2 prize went to Gail Orser. KP prizes went to Donna Salle, Marian Wallace, Jeannie Webber, Val Williams and Denise Howe. These folks were the Closest: Carol Clark (to the reindeer), Barb Smith (to the tree and the skis) and Anita Hall (to the Santa).

And finally a few thank you bouquets to the ladies that helped Deb Rainer and I with the evening. Betty Foote, Babes Shanko, Marian Wallace and Val Williams looked after the decorating and the game. Betty made the center pieces but I think some of her team helped. Deb Legaree in the clubhouse had the registration sheet well organized. Goodness knows I wasn’t very organized and her work really helped.

Thank you to our team members of the day, Lorie Chambers and Jan Advent for putting up with our golfing. Thanks to our regular team members, Donna Salle and Lois McInnis for selling tickets.

Thanks to the cooks and servers at Chinook Cove Golf for preparing a wonderful turkey dinner. Somehow I think a turkey dinner in the middle of the summer is way more work than one in December.

Next week we are back to regular golf but looking forward to our Golf for the Cure night on August 21st. The format is a 4 LADY SCRAMBLE with a 5:30 shot gun start.

The cost of $45 includes golf, cart, prizes and dinner. Remember to book early. We will be out and about collecting pledges for the Cancer Society. Give me a shout if you would like to give me a pledge.