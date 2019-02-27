‘Try it’ events for ringette, girls hockey planned in Surrey

First up is a ringette session Saturday (March 2) at rink in Fleetwood

A “Come Try Ringette” event will be held Saturday morning (March 2) in Fleetwood at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex, 16555 Fraser Hwy., from 9:45 to 11 a.m.

The free event, hosted by Surrey White Rock Ringette Association, is open to all kids aged four and up who want to try the ice sport.

“Our qualified instructor will introduce participants to this fun, on-ice sport,” says a post at surrey.ca, with a link to mandatory pre-registration. Details are also posted at cometryringette.ca/events.

“Skate and Helmets will be available. Dress warmly, bring a friend and a smile and come on out! No skating experience is required.”

Looking ahead, on Tuesday, April 2, Surrey Falcons girls hockey association will host their own “try it” event at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex, “for girls either new to hockey or wanting to experience playing hockey with other girls (for birth years 2008 to 2014).”

Full gear is required for the Falcons session, which runs from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. To register, email cometryhockey@surreyfalcons.ca by March 30. More details are posted at surreyfalcons.ca.

Tom Zillich