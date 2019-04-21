Trustham, Gill reach podium at Abbotsford event

A pair of Mission athletes impressed at the third annual Valley Royals Vaisakhi Festival Track and Field Meet, which occurred at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Harrison Trustham, a Grade 11 Mission Secondary School student, reached the podium in both the U18 110 metres hurdles and the 100m run.

Trustham dominated in the hurdles, completing the course in 16.38 seconds to finish first and beating the second-place racer by over two seconds. He followed that up with a second-place showing in the 100m, finishing about .3 seconds out of first place.

Trustham, who trains with the Langley Mustangs, is anticipating more strong showings in the upcoming B.C. high school track and field season. Trustham excelled as a junior last year at the Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships, winning gold in the 100m hurdles and silver in the 300m hurdles. He followed that up by winning provincial gold in the 100m and silver in the 300m.

Also competing at the event was Mission’s Gordon Gill, who finished third overall in the U18 javelin. Gill tossed a distance of 22.91m to earn the third-place showing. For complete results from the event, visit valleyroyals.ca.