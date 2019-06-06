True Grit Big ‘4’ bringing the best 8 seconds in rodeo to Barriere

D’n’B Rodeo Stock’s bucking bull ‘Cujo’ is a supreme bovine athlete, one of many who are always ready to show off their skills at True Grit Big ‘4’ Rodeo events.(File photo:)

It only takes eight seconds, but it can seem like a lifetime when you are sitting on top of the best bucking bull in the province and he is giving you some moves that shake, rattle and roll you into the dirt, or up to the pay window.

It takes a long time to find the best bulls in the business, but D’n’B Rodeo Stock have been able to consistently prove that they know what a champion bucking bull is all about.D’n’B can boast their string of bovine Schwarzeneggers include the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Bucking Bulls Of The Year as voted in by B.C. Bullriders.

If you’d like to see these big boys in action you can! All three of these Bucking Bulls Of The Year will be featured at the 6th Annual True Grit Big ‘4’ Rodeo and Dance held at the North Thompson Fall Fair facility in Barriere on June 15, 2019.

The Big ‘4’ is in it’s sixth year of offering up the top four events in the extreme sport of rodeo; Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, and Barrel Racing – and all right here in the North Thompson Valley and the community of Barriere.

The excitement doesn’t stop there though, you’ll not want to miss the West Coast Thunder Drill Team Grand Entry and drill, and for sure you will want to stand up and cheer for the Junior and Pee Wee Jackpot barrel racers.

The whole show kicks off at 3 p.m. when the gates open up and the John Wayne Saloon (beer garden) gets underway. The Big ‘4’ Rodeo starts at 5 p.m. sharp in the outdoor Dick Ross Memorial Arena, and the wind up dance after the rodeo is in the Fall Fair Hall, where the Cactus Jack’s Nightclub Cabaret Dance will welcome the music of the Hard Buck Band.

There will also be door prizes for Dads on this Father’s Day weekend, a great concession on site, and free dry camping.

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and 12 and under get in free. The Cabaret Dance is $20, and tickets will only be sold in advance at the Horse Barn in Kamloops, Country Feeds in Barriere, and the Rodeo Office on the fairgrounds.

North Thompson Valley sponsors of the event include: The North Thompson Star/Journal, Barriere IDA Pharmacy, Simpcw First Nation, Barriere Country Feeds, Barriere Timbermart, and North Valley Supply.

Check out Facebook: Big “4” True Grit Rodeo, or call 250-832-3561.