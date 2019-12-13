Troll Resort in Wells opens Saturday, Dec. 14

Troll will be accepting donations for the Salvation Army for lift tickets and rentals Dec. 14

Troll Resort will celebrate opening day Saturday, Dec. 14, and the ski hill is kicking off the 2019-20 season by giving back to the community. For Saturday only, the price of a lift ticket and the price of a rental will be a donation of non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army food bank.

For opening weekend this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, the red and yellow lifts will be running, starting at 9 a.m. Troll will be closed Dec. 16-19, and then the resort expects to be open for regular hours starting Dec. 20. Lifts start at 9 a.m., and the last run is 3:20 p.m., and lifts will operate every day except Tuesdays.

Season passes are available at Rocky Peak Outfitters in downtown Quesnel.

Troll Ski Resort was built by Lars Fossberg in 1972, and it continues to be run by the family.

The resort has recently begun offering more accommodations for skiers and snowboarders. The resort now has a campground across the highway called Troll Landing, which is home to people with travel trailers staying for the winter but also welcomes weekenders. Troll Resort has also built two tiny homes, which are available for rent through Airbnb.

For updates and more information about Troll, call 250-994-3200, visit trollresort.com or look for Troll Resort on Facebook and Instagram.

READ MORE: Troll Resort owners and staff excited about new accommodations and more terrain

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter