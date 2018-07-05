Triple gold for Quesnel River Archers

Angela Hay inspects some impressive shooting of a giant spider at the 2018 B.C. 3D Archery Championships. Contributed photo

Quesnel’s reputation as an archery hub in northern B.C. continues to grow with their excellent performance at the 2018 B.C. 3D Archery Championships in Williams Lake on June 23-24.

Local marksmen won three gold medals, two silvers and a bronze at the event, which saw approximately 200 participants shooting at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Bond Lake Road Rod and Gun Club.

Kayla Erickson won gold in the Pre-Cub Traditional Female category, which is for archers 12-years-old and younger who use a classic longbow.

Layton Smith won a gold for his performance in the Masters 60 Male category, which is for competitors 60 years and over. His wife Louise also won a gold for the female equivalent of this category.

The couple won gold in last year’s competition as well.

Becca Nazaruk secured a silver for Compound Fixed Pin Female, as did Dale Chaplow in the Known50 Male, where archers are provided with a list of distances for their targets instead of having to estimate by eye.

Angelique Justason rounded out the medals with a bronze in Instinctive Female, a category where aiming devices are not available and one must rely more on their hand-eye coordination to hit the targets.

At the meet, all contestants aim at foam representations of animals, some of which are typically hunted, like deer, and others that are not, like giant spiders and dinosaurs.

