Trio tackles BC Mid-Amateur, Mid-Master Golf Championships

Photos submittedWilliams Lake’s Kelly Flaherty (from left), Lisa Kerley and Crystal Wells recently returned from the 2018 BC Mid-Amateur and Mid-Master Golf Championships at Sicamous’s Hyde Mountain.

A trio of lakecity golfers put their games to the test June 25-28 in Sicamous at the 2018 BC Mid-Amateur and Mid-Masters Golf Championships.

Held at Hyde Mountain, Williams Lake’s Lisa Kerley, Crystal Wells and Kelly Flaherty competed at the 54-hole stroke play event held over three days.

“It was pouring rain, but we all had a great time,” Wells said. “We were happy to represent our zone, as well as our club [the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club].”

In the third and final round, Kerley finished with a rock-solid round of 78 to claim the bronze medal in the Mid-Masters division at the championship, squaring off against some of the best amateurs in the province.

Wells, meanwhile, finished 11th overall in the Mid-Amateur standings.

“I did really well for my first amateur event,” she said.

To help them travel to the tournament, Chemo RV’s Jason Bell loaned the trio an RV for the weekend.

“Big thanks to him and Chemo,” Wells said. “Sicamous also did a great job hosting the tournament and put on a phenomenal event.”

She also said it was nice to receive all the messages of congratulations and support on social media following the tournament.

“We were the only place that had more than one person representing it,” Wells said. “And it’s nice to play with people you know when you’re out of town.”

Coming up Tuesday, July 10 to Friday, July 13 at the Rivershore Golf Links in Kamloops, two more Williams Lake golfers will be representing the lakecity at the 116th BC Amateur Championship. Morgan Day and Jared Golightly will be competing at the event, open to 156 amateurs in a 72-hole gross, stroke play competition.

“Good luck to them at the amateur,” Wells said, also noting a contingent of 12 golfers from Williams Lake will be travelling north to the Aberdeen Two-Lady Classic in Prince George on July 14.